Good morning! You will certainly notice a change in the air today as colder temperatures have settled back into Southern New England.

TODAY

Today is Independent Man Day! Weather permitting, crews plan to remove the statue on top of the State House dome at 7AM. It’ll be cold and gusty at that time with northwest winds of 5-10mph with gusts of 15-20mph. It’s unknown what the threshold for wind is for the crews to safely remove the gold statue.

Temperatures this morning will be starting out in the 30s, and they’ll only get into the low 40s this morning with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

TONIGHT

Exceptional pass of the Space Station begins Tue Dec 05 4:54:23 PM EST from the NW above the horizon, reaches 85°, lasts 6.7 minutes

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News.

