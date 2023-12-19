Good morning. Major rivers and even smaller streams are flooding this morning, including the Blackstone, Pocasset, Woonasquatucket, Pawtuxet and Wood Rivers.

Major river flooding is occurring on the Pawtuxet River this morning. Water levels are expected to crest this morning, then slowly recede to below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

The Woonasquatucket, which was in a major flood yesterday, is quickly dropping this morning.

TODAY

Fortunately, we’ll have dry weather today. Expect extra clouds this morning, more in the way of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT

Clear, colder tonight with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

