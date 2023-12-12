Good morning! We continue to monitor area rivers which are pretty swollen after the rain the past two days. The Pawtuxet is at minor/moderate flood stage and has crested at about 10 feet. The Blackstone and Wood Rivers also have crested and water levels are dropping. Fortunately, there will be no additional rain this week, so the water levels can continue to recede.

| | RIDOT closes 195W over the Washington Bridge for emergency repairs

TODAY

Much quieter weather today with sunshine and seasonably chilly temperatures. Temps in the 20s this morning will climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

High pressure will be moving overhead today, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Winds will turn from the west into the southwest 5-10mph.

TONIGHT

Clear, cold and dry again tonight with lows around 30, but a little colder in the usual cold spots.

TOMORROW

Another cold front swings by early tomorrow morning, but it will be a dry front. It will, however, re-inforce the cold air. Wednesday afternoon’s highs will be a bit colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be a little colder than Wednesday with highs only in the 30s. Temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________