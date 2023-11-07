Good morning! We’re off to a damp start this morning, but the afternoon will be beautiful. Take advantage of this afternoon, because tomorrow will be noticeably cooler. And looking ahead, more rain is on the way for late week.

TODAY

Today will be mild, overall, with temperatures in the 50s this morning and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Expect rain showers this morning to give way to afternoon sunshine. There could be a stray shower late in the afternoon, but most of the PM will be dry.

Rain chances will drop significantly this morning and only the slight chance of a shower through the afternoon.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

Northwesterly winds will bring much cooler air into Southern New England for Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday afternoon’s highs could be 15 to 20° cooler than today.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 40s, and with a fairly busy northwest wind, it’ll feel even cooler. At least it will be sunny.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool temperatures will stick around for Thursday and more rain will be working in, and it’s possible that rain could start as a little wet snow Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will be in the 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

