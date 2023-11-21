Good morning! We’re off to a cold start this morning. We’ll stay dry today, but a heavy windswept rain is on the way for late tonight and Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving Day looks quiet, however.

TODAY

Many areas are in the teens and 20s this morning. We’ll have afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Expect morning sunshine to give way to increasing clouds this afternoon as a large storm pushes across the eastern half of the country.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

Wednesday morning, expect a heavy wind swept rain which will likely slow down any morning travel.

Rain could fall heavily at times Wednesday morning. We’re expect 1 to 1.5″ overnight and tomorrow morning.

Winds could gust between 30 and 45mph along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, especially on the islands.

It won’t be an all day (or wind). In fact, the afternoon will be drier with lighter winds.

THANKSGIVING

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

.