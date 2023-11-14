Good morning! Happy Tuesday. We’ve got a quiet weather day ahead of us. In fact, a string of uneventful weather days are on the way this week with a bit of a warming trend.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning will start out around the freezing mark and with a bit of moisture on the roads, there could be some patchy black ice. We’ll have afternoon highs today right around 48.

Expect a blend of sun and clouds through the day with only the slight chance of a rain shower or two. Most of the day will be dry.

TONIGHT

Skies will clear tonight with overnight lows down around 30.

TOMORROW

A little bit milder for our Wednesday with afternoon highs around 50. Still a little below average, but we’ll take it! The average high for this time of year is 54.

LOOKING AHEAD

While it will be a little milder today and tomorrow, it’ll be much milder on Thursday with highs around 58 in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

