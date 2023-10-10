Good morning! There’ll be a few showers around today, then the rest of the week will be mainly dry. Then, there’s the weekend…sigh.

TODAY

We’ll see a lot of clouds around this morning with the chance for rain showers. Temperatures will start out cool (in the 40s), then rise into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

That chance of showers will be with us right into the early afternoon, then skies should begin to clear.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday…

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

