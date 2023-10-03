Good morning! Chilly start this morning, but we’ll have a quick warm up today with temperatures getting to summer-like levels in the afternoon. The dry and quiet weather will stick around through the work week.
TODAY
Morning temperatures in the 40s will quickly climb through the 50s and 60s this morning with afternoon highs close to 80! We’ll likely fall short of the record of 83°, but it’ll still be a pretty unseasonably warm day.
Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »
TONIGHT
Clear skies tonight and not as cool as this past night with lows in the 50s.
TOMORROW
We’re doing it all over again, but with more humidity. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be between 75 and 80.
T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.
