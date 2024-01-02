Good morning! Happy New Year. It’s back to work and back to school today. You’ll want that warm coat this morning as temperatures are in the teens and 20s. Our weather will stay mainly quiet through the week, but confidence is growing that we could see our first significant snow storm of the season over the weekend. More on that below.

TODAY

Temperatures in the 20s this morning will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine through the day. Winds from the northwest and west 5-10mph.

TONIGHT

Starlit skies tonight with lows down into the mid 20s once again.

TOMORROW

We’re staying dry and quiet for Wednesday. After another cold start in the 20s, we’ll have afternoon highs in the low 40s (that’s a big above the average for the date of 40°).

LOOKING AHEAD

We could find a few snow or rain showers around on Thursday, but the chances for that aren’t great. The cold front partly responsible for those rain/snow showers will introduce colder air into New England for Friday and Saturday….possibly priming the area for a snow storm over the weekend?

Maybe a weekend nor’easter? Too early to determine snow amounts, as these storms are always very track dependent (and it’s 6 days away). However, this could be the first significant snow storm in quite some time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

