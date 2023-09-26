Good morning! Today will be a better day weather-wise….it won’t be as wet and we may see the sun. What’s the sun you ask? It’s a big ball of hydrogen and helium about 93 million miles away and it brightens the sky and keeps us warm. Yeah, we may see that again today.

TODAY

We’ll be staying cooler-than-average today with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s this afternoon.

We’ll start off with lots of clouds and bit of drizzle or a couple of showers.

By mid-day and through the afternoon, we’ll see more and more of that sun.

TONIGHT

Chilly night tonight! Many areas will get down into the 40s…even the Providence area. We could see some spots get down into the 30s late in the night.

TOMORROW

More of that sun thing. It’ll be dry and still cooler-than-average with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo