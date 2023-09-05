Good morning! Hope you had a great Labor Day Weekend. Weather-wise, we had both autumn-like and summer-like weather, so a little bit for everyone. The summer-like weather will continue today and for a few days.

Officially, Providence has not hit 90° in 2023. Could today be the way? It’s possible. Highs will be between 85-90 inland today. Dress the kids in shorts today as you send them off to school.

At the coast (including Westerly, Newport and Narragansett) it will be a little cooler, but still very humid.

The humidity will make it feel even warmer…likely in the mid 90s this afternoon. Dew points will be around 70.

On the beaches,expect hazy sunshine with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Water temps are around 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

On the bays, winds will be from the northwest early becoming onshore in the afternoon around 5kts. Waves will be small. Visibility will be poor in any patchy fog.

TONIGHT

Warm and humid conditions will continue overnight with lows around 70.

TOMORROW

If we don’t hit 90 today, we have another chance on Wednesday and again on Thursday….yup, it’s going to be warm for a bit.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo