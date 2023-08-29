Good morning! A lot to track this morning…showers are in our forecast (what else is new?), and the tropics remain very busy.

TODAY

Expect a lot of clouds around today (some sun) with temperatures rising into the mid 70s this afternoon.

| | BAY AND BEACH

On the beaches, the rip current risk will build through the day with building waves.

On the bay, winds mostly from the east 5-10kts. Visibility may be reduced in a few showers/fog.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

TROPICS

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo