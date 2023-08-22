Good morning! Yesterday was pretty humid, but a cold front knocked down the humidity overnight and today will be a lot more comfortable.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

We’ll see morning clearing to mainly sunny skies today. Northeasterly winds of 5-15mph will gust to 20-25mph, at times.

BEACH/BOATING

On the beaches today, it will be breezy with sunshine. Highs in the 70s with low humidity.

On the bay, expect northeast winds 10-15kts with gusts to 20kts at times.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a much better night for sleeping with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Turn off the A/C’s!

TOMORROW

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of today with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Expect increasing clouds on Thursday. Most of the day should be dry.

Showers are possible in the evening and overnight.

TROPICS

The tropics remain very busy with three tropical storms in the Atlantic and another item of interest in the eastern Atlantic.

Franklin will move across Hispaniola, bringing heavy, flooding rains to Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Franklin may send some big waves our way next week.

Gert shouldn’t be around too much longer.

Harold will bring heavy rain to northern Mexico and Texas over the next 2-3 days.

Invest 92-L is way out there, but is certainly a system to watch over the next 7-10 days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo