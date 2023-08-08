Good morning! We’re tracking some storms this morning, some with heavy rainfall and possible damaging wind gusts. These showers should be outta here by 10 AM, then skies should clear. The rest of the week looks mostly quiet.

TODAY

Showers and thunderstorms will be rumbling through the area this morning. Some could be strong to severe with heavy rain which could cause some flooding and possibly some strong winds. While the chance is small, a quick tornado may spin up. We’ll be watching the radar closely.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the possibility of some street and poor drainage flooding. Remember, never cross a flooded roadway.

Within this high-humidity air, we’ll see numerous showers develop through the morning.

As a warm front lifts through the area, we’ll see an increased threat of strong to severe storms.

The main threats with these storms will be flooding rains. However, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and even a quick tornado is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put Southern New England in a Marginal risk for seeing severe weather…on a scale of 1 to 5, that’s a 1. Any severe weather should be isolated.

While the chance for an isolated tornado is small, it’s not zero.

Once the showers exit the area this morning, our skies should begin to clear. It’ll be warm and mainly dry through the afternoon, but a brief shower will still be possible.

Headed to the beach? There is a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. Early showers and storms will give way to partly sunny skies. It’ll be warm and humid with highs around 80.

On the bay, expect southwesterly winds 5-10mph and small waves in the bay.

TONIGHT

The humidity will be dropping overnight with mainly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW

Beautiful day! Low humidity, warm temperatures and sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo