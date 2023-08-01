Good morning! How can we possibly follow up Monday’s weather? How about another day like it?! And it’s now August! We’ll take a look back at the rainy July and the summer so far.

The relatively quiet and comfortable weather will continue today with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY

We may see a few afternoon clouds billow up, but we’ll stay dry. Winds from the northwest will keep even coastal communities just as warm as inland areas.

|| BEACH AND BOATING

At the beach today, we’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

On the bay, northwesterly winds will prevail at 5-10mph.

TOMORROW

We’ll keep the streak going with more sunshine through the day on Wednesday.

Winds will become more onshore during the afternoon, so temperatures at the coast may be a bit cooler.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re on cruise control right through Thursday with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

The cool nights will continue, too, as humidity levels will be low, but the humidity will begin to rise late in the week. That’ll give us the chance for some showers by Friday…maybe a t’storm or two.

A LOOK BACK AT JULY AND THIS SUMMER SO FAR

What a July it was! No surprise, July was one of the rainiest on record. In fact, only one other July had more rainfall, that was July of 2009.

Believe it or not, we have not hit 90° this year! Since 1905 (there were three years without a 90° day…1962, 1951 and 1932. This is now the 5th latest year without a day hitting the big 9-0. Despite the lack of heat measured on a thermometer, it has been humid!

That extra humidity really shows up with the morning lows. We just endured one of the longest stretches without having the temperature drop below 60°! It’s nice to have some relief. The low Monday morning was 59° in Providence.

PVD went 37 straight days with the low temperature at or above 60°. That's the 9th longest stretch on record (since 1904). The longest stretch was 49 days in 2008.



Open those windows! https://t.co/Qh6SAZHttS — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 31, 2023

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo