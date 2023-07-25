Good morning! We could be looking at a heat wave this week. The heat will be building as will the humidity late in the week. Today will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Most of the day will end up dry with sunny skies….

…but showers and t’storm will start to fire up late afternoon and evening, especially in areas away from the south coast. Any storms could contain heavy rainfall and lightning.

On the bay today, we’ll have winds from the southwest and south 5kts increasing to 15kts in the afternoon. On the beaches, we’ll have highs in the low 80s with loads of sunshine.

Tonight, after some evening showers and t’storms, skies should clear out.

Wednesday will be a dry today, but very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90, and Wednesday could potentially start an official heat wave for the Providence area (if we hit 90).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo