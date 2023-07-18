Good morning! Today is going to be another very nice, summery day. Expect morning clouds/fog to give way to some partial sunshine.

A shower is possible inland, but most of the day will be dry. By inland, we mean extreme northwest Rhode Island: Foster, Glocester, Burrillville, North Smithfield area. Most of the showers should stay out of our area, however.

Headed to the beach? Expect morning fog/clouds to give way to partial sunshine. Highs around 80. On the bay, expect similar conditions with morning fog/clouds to partial sun. Winds from the south 5-10kts.

Rhode Island DEM: Debris washes ashore at area beaches.

This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies. It’ll continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures falling back through the 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start out dry….

…but a few showers are possible during the day.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo