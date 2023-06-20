Good morning! We’ve got another mainly dry day ahead of us, but a spot shower or two is certainly possible.

We’ll have a blend of clouds and sunshine through the day with afternoon highs around 70. Winds from the southeast 5-10mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Any showers that do develop today should stay mainly inland.

A southeasterly wind will keep all of Southeast New England on the cool side, once again.

Tonight will be mainly dry with a blend of clouds and stars. It’ll be cool late with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday looks like a nice day with a blend of clouds and sun, once again, but it should be dry everywhere all day. Afternoon highs will still be below normal (average is 79).

Partly sunny skies expected for Wednesday with highs around 71.

Summer begins on Wednesday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo