AIR QUALITY ALERT: Smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will be moving into our skies today. You may smell a burning or campfire smell at times. Those with respiratory ailments, especially, should stay indoors with the windows closed.

Good morning! We’ll get a little more sunshine today, but we’ll also be dealing with smoky skies.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight tonight. Hazy skies may linger into Wednesday.

Outside of the smoke, we’ll have hazy sunshine this morning.

In the afternoon, we’ll start to see some showers and t’storms and thunderstorms pop up.

Any showers that do move through won’t last too long, but they could produce some heavy rainfall.

Showers are possible into the early evening. Not every community will see rain.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo