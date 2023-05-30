Good morning. Happy Tuesday. We’ve got a pretty nice day in store for us today.

You may notice a smoky smell to the air today. That’s from a wildfire in Nova Scotia. At this time, there is not an air quality alert for our area, but if you think you may be sensitive to the smoke in the air, stay indoors with air conditioning on.

Temperatures today will rise through the 50s and 60s this morning and into the upper 60s by mid afternoon. These temps are a little cooler-than-average.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo