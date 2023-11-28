Good morning! After topping out in the 50s Monday afternoon, we’ll be noticeably colder today with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

TODAY

Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s will rise back through the 30s this morning. We’ll have a high around 39 today, but with a busy westerly wind, wind chills this afternoon will be in the 20s.

Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds today and outside of a stray flurry this morning, it’ll be dry.

Those flurries are actually from some lake effect snow streamers making it into our area. Don’t expect any accumulation from the flakes in our area. However, in western New York, they’ll be getting 1 to 2 feet of snow in some areas! That snow is in response to the cold air blowing over the relatively warm lake water.

TONIGHT

It’ll be much colder tonight and still breezy with overnight low temperatures between 20 and 25. Expect clear skies overnight.

TOMORROW

We’ll be staying cold for Wednesday, but it won’t be as windy. Afternoon highs will be around 38 with a west and southwesterly wind 5-15mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

With more of a southwesterly wind on Thursday, we’ll have some milder temperatures in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

