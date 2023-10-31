Good morning and Happy Halloween! We are looking at quiet and dry weather for today and this evening for all the ghosts and goblins. More showers are ahead, however….along with some colder weather.

TODAY

TONIGHT

It’ll be dry and chilly this evening with temperatures falling back through the 40s and into the 30s.

Late in the night (after midnight), some rain showers are possible, especially south and east of Providence. It’ll be a little warmer there (upper 30s), so we’re not worried about icing. In Providence, and areas to the north and west, we’ll have mainly dry skies and cooler temperatures.

TOMORROW

Some showers will be around, especially south and east of Providence in the morning. Lots of clouds hang around through the day with some occasional peeks of sun.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

