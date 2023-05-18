Good morning! Temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s this morning! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 7AM.

We’ll have a milder afternoon with highs around 60.

Today, expect lots of sunshine with highs around 60.

Tonight won’t be as cold with lows around 41, but many areas inland could be in the 30s again…probably not around freezing.

With a southwesterly wind, we’ll see some extra clouds come up the coastline on Friday. We should stay dry, however.

It’ll be a little milder tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we could see some rain showers arrive by Saturday afternoon, continuing into Saturday evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo