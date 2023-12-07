Good morning! Unlike yesterday morning, no snow showers are expected this morning. In fact, the entire day should be dry, but it will continue to be cold. We do have a warm up ahead for the weekend. However, quite often the price we pay for a warm up this time of year is rain…and we could be seeing an impactful rain and wind storm Sunday night. More on that below.

FUN FACT: The highest temperature ever recorded in the month of December for Providence was on this date in 1998. 77° was the high temperature on December 7th of that year.

TODAY

Much colder start today with temperatures in the low 20s. Don’t expect much of a warm up today as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll have a blend of sunshine and clouds through the day, and we should stay dry. There may be extra clouds around in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clear and cold tonight with lows, once again, in the low to mid 20s.

The International Space Station will be visible this evening. At 4:54PM, look to the west-northwest. You’ll see a bright object appear and move steadily across the sky. It doesn’t blink.

TOMORROW

A small warm up begins tomorrow. The morning will be cold (in the low 20s), but temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon…low 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend looks mostly dry, but we want to alert you to a storm which could be quite impactful to the region.

Sunday evening and night will feature a period of rain and strong wind gusts…possibly damaging wind gusts. It’s still a ways away, but some power outages are possible as southerly winds could gust in excess of 50mph. We’ll keep you update over the next several days. The storm will likely be over for the Monday morning commute, but tree damage and power outages are possible. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

