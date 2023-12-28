WEATHER ALERT: Rain this morning could cause ponding on area roads as well as some street flooding. Smaller streams could overflow their banks, as well. We’re also watching the larger rivers, but they should be okay.

Good morning! Hope you had a nice holiday. We’ve got some unsettled weather for the next couple of days here in Southern New England, but as far as rain, the most will fall today.

TODAY

Expect the steadiest of the rain this morning into the early afternoon with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s today.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

The best chance for rain will be this morning through mid-day.

As an area of low pressure begins to pull away, the rain should taper off to showers and drizzle by the evening commute.

TONIGHT

The clouds will hang tight through the night with some patchy drizzle and areas of fog. Lows will be around 40.

TOMORROW

Friday won’t be quite as wet as today. Still, expect cloudy skies with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will likely be brighter, but a few showers may still be in the area.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

.