Good morning! Our Thursday will be just a little bit colder as a cold front pushes on through this morning. Temperatures will only top out between 35 and 40 this afternoon, but with a pretty busy northerly wind, it’ll feel even colder.

Tonight, we officially move to winter! The sun’s direct rays will be shining on the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere at 10:27PM, starting winter for us and summer for the Southern Hemisphere. This is also the shortest day of the year.

RIVERS

The Pawtuxet remains in a moderate flood, but continuing to drop.

TODAY

Temperatures today will top out between 35 and 40, but wind chills will be dipping into the 20s during the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Winds from the north 10-15mph.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

