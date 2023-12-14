Good morning! We’re starting off the day on a much colder note! This will only be a one day of cold temps as we’ll see afternoon highs go above average starting tomorrow.

TODAY

Dress for colder weather this morning as we’ll be starting out in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. With some wind, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s during the PM hours.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

TONIGHT

Another cold night…lows in the 20s.

TOMORROW

After the cold start, the afternoon will be milder. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50! The average high for this time of years is 43.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weather looks great on Saturday (by December standards).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

