Good morning! Happy Thursday. We’ve got some rain showers in the forecast for today, then drier weather will carry us into the weekend.

TODAY

It’ll be chilly today with temperatures rising through the 30s this morning and into the upper 40s this afternoon. It may be a little milder near the south coast….low 50s there.

We could see a shower or two during the morning commute, but a better chance for showers arrives late morning and through early afternoon.

Most of the showers should be winding down by the evening commute.

TONIGHT

Skies will clear this evening with overnight lows in the 30s.

TOMORROW

Lots of clouds around on Friday with some sun, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Veterans Day will be chilly but dry with sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

