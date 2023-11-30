Good morning! We’re off to another cold start this morning, but the afternoon won’t be as cold as the past few days. We do have some rain showers ahead, but no big storms are in our future. Also, today marks the end of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season…more on that below.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb through the teens and 20s this morning, topping out in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

Southwesterly winds, combined with sunshine (albeit low-angle sunshine) will warm us up into the mid 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

It won’t be as cold tonight, but…yeah…still cold. Overnight lows will be in the 30s with mainly clear skies.

TOMORROW

We’ll have sunshine to start the day, but clouds will quickly move into the area. Rain showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the showers should be gone by Saturday at dawn. The rest of Saturday looks dry and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

2023 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

It was a very busy hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov 30. Twenty storms were strong enough to receive a name this season. A tropical system is given a name when the winds reach at least 39mph.

Only one tropical storm came close to New England this year…that was Lee back in September. Minimal damage occurred from Lee here in the Northeast. Before making landfall in Atlantic Canada, Lee was an incredibly strong Category 5 storm for a short period of time before it weakened as it moved northward into stronger winds and over cool waters.

The strongest and most impactful storm of the season in the United States was Idalia, which made landfall near the Big Bend of Florida in August. Idalia was a Category 3 storm at landfall with winds of 125mph.

Each of these gummy worm-looking lines represent the path of each tropical storm, hurricane and depression this year.

The twenty named storms make this hurricane season the 4th most active in recorded history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The busiest season on record was 2020 when 30 storms were named. 2005 was the second busiest…that’s the year of Katrina. Twenty one storms were named in 2021.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________