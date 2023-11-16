Good morning! Today will be an absolutely beautiful day here in Southern New England. Tomorrow will be pretty nice, too. Then we have some showers on the way for part of the weekend. We’re looking ahead into Thanksgiving week, too!

TODAY

We’re off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon, we’ll have highs in the low 60s pretty much everywhere.

TONIGHT

Mild temperatures, once again. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. There could be some patchy fog developing late.

TOMORROW

Another very mild day with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Sunshine will give way to clouds through the day, but we’ll stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

A coastal storm and cold front will be bringing us the chance for some rain showers Friday night and Saturday morning. Our winds will be picking up, as well, on Saturday…from the northeast and northwest. We should dry out for Saturday afternoon, however. If that coastal storm passes a bit farther east, we may end up with only a few showers Saturday morning. 🙂

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

