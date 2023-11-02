Good Friday morning….

Frosty cold temperatures will continue through dawn Friday. Despite the cold start at sunrise, temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s by afternoon with more sunshine. Not as cold Friday Night and remaining dry.

Overall the weekend looks dry and comfortable as the cold air continues to erode. Afternoon temperatures this weekend are around 60°. Some extra clouds on Saturday, then partly sunny on Sunday

FRIDAY FORECAST

After the cold start in the morning, we’ll have milder afternoon highs in the 50s. Winds will be from the southwest and those winds will warm us up even more for the upcoming weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Considering the last 17 of 22 weekends have had rain for at least 1 or 2 days, this weekend will be dry on both days….a rare weather feat around here!

