Good Morning! Today will be the nicest day of the work week with dry skies and mild temperatures. We tell you all the time…take advantage of the nice weather, because we’ve got rain showers ahead for the next 2 days.

FUN FACT: The earliest measurable snowfall on record for Providence was on this date in 1972. Shovels weren’t needed as only 0.7″ fell on the Providence area. No snow in the forecast today or anytime soon, but it could frosty early next week.

TODAY

The pick of the week! Dry skies with sunshine and mild temperatures.

We’ll be watching a storm system in the middle of the country closely, but our Thursday will be very nice.

TONIGHT

This evening will be dry despite the clouds thickening up.

Showers could arrive early tomorrow.

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

