Good morning! We’ve got another beautiful day ahead of us, and there are some significant changes to the weekend forecast (and I think you’re going to like them).

TODAY

We’ll have lots of sunshine today with temperatures starting off on the cool side (in the 40s) but rising into the upper 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Another chilly night tonight with temperatures falling back through the 60s and 50s this evening with overnight lows in the 40s.

TOMORROW

Northwesterly winds will pick Friday morning and, as a result, it’ll be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Nice day though!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve made some big changes to the weekend forecast — it does not look nearly as wet as it has been for the past few days. That coastal storm looks like it will pass far enough to our south that we won’t be seeing much rain at all (we will see some showers though).

Saturday will start out dry with a little sunshine, but the clouds will thicken up through the morning.

Showers are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening, but it does not look like a washout at this point. That coastal low will track eastward, instead of turning toward Southern New England.

By Saturday evening those showers could be offshore, setting us up for a nice Sunday! Let’s hope this trend continues. We definitely don’t need the rain.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

