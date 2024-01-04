Good morning! We may see a few snow and/or rain showers this morning, but today will be mainly dry. Today will be fairly mild for this time of year but colder weather is ahead. And, yes, we continue to track that weekend winter storm.

TODAY

We may see a few snow or rain showers around this morning, but we’ll see more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures today will start out in the 20s and 30s and rise into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clear and blustery tonight with lows well down into the 20s. Winds will be busy from the northwest 10-15mph and overnight wind chills will be dipping down into the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW

Much colder tomorrow! Morning wind chills could be in the single digits and teens. The winds settle down a bit through the day, but afternoon highs will only be in the 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will start out with sunshine, but clouds will quickly roll in. It’ll be dry during the day Saturday with some light snow developing late in the evening.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

It’s been awhile since the Providence area has seen any significant snow. The last time TF Green International Airport had 6″ or more of snow was on February 13-14th of 2022…that’s almost 700 days ago! Of course you may remember the blizzard a couple weeks earlier…but look at the large gap of years with no 6″ snow storms…nearly 4 years between that blizzard and another storm in March of 2018. Bottomline, these significant storms seem to be less common. Alright let’s talk about the weekend storm…

We’re here…3 days out now, and the Pinpoint Weather team is looking at the timing and impacts of the storm, while at the same time trying to nail down accumulations and where that rain/snow line sets up. Yes, it’s still too early to talk about accumulations….perhaps tonight or tomorrow morning we’ll have a map for you.

We are expecting a track pretty close to what is known as the ‘benchmark’ or the ‘sweet spot’ that many classic snow storms pass near. Those storms are efficient snow makers for us because of their distance from Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Too far away, and a storm will give us less snow. Too close and we see more mixing. We’re anticipating a track a little north of the sweet spot.

Some mixing of sleet and rain is likely along the south coast and over eastern Massachusetts. That will keep accumulations down there.

The timing of the storm for us is Saturday night through Sunday, the heaviest Sunday morning.

The storm falls on a weekend, so the impacts won’t be as great as a storm that hits on a Monday morning, but roads will likely be messy on Sunday. Most of the snow will be a heavy, wet snow, too; although northern Rhode Island could see a fluffier variety.

So that’s it. That’s what we’ve got for today. Nothing terribly new. We may see some National Weather Service Winter Storm Watches posted today. We’ll pass that info along to you. And maybe show you some computer model snow forecasts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

