Good morning! We’ll get another very nice day today before more rain showers move in. And, yes, some of the showers will be around for the weekend…but not the whole weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures are starting out on the chilly side, once again, with most communities in the 40s, but there are a few spots in the 30s again.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

We’ll get lots of sunshine into the afternoon with some extra clouds arriving late in the day. We’ll stay dry today.

TONIGHT

Clouds thicken up tonight, and it won’t be as chilly tonight with lows in the 50s. There could be a shower or two around late in the night.

TOMORROW

There’s the chance for showers through the day on Friday, but the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those showers will likely become widespread Friday night into Saturday morning, but ending by afternoon with the sun returning!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________