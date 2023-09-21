Good morning! There isn’t a whole lot we can complain about with this weather — cool nights and mornings and mild afternoons with sunshine. Perfection. We’re going to keep the ball rolling today and tomorrow, then the ball stops rolling over the weekend, unfortunately.

TODAY

Many temperatures this morning are in the 40s! Chilly start! We’ll see the temperatures rise through the 50s and 60s this morning, getting into the low to mid 70s again this afternoon.

Expect lots of sunshine today and dry weather as high pressure sits over the Mid-Atlantic. With high pressure, we get sinking air, and it’s tougher to make clouds and precipitation. With the high sitting to our south, we’ll have more of a northeast wind today, becoming locally onshore.

There’s a High Surf Advisory in effect as well for ocean-facing beaches of Southern New England. Large waves from distant Hurricane Nigel will be crashing on our shore through the day. Please stay off rocks and jetties and be aware of dangerous rip currents at area beaches.

TONIGHT

Another cool night is ahead under mainly clear skies. Lows will be in the 50s again, except 40s in the usual cool spots.

TOMORROW

As mentioned earlier, the ball will keep on rolling through Friday…more sunshine with mild afternoon temperatures.

THE WEEKEND

When we tell you to take advantage of the nice weather while we have it, we really do mean it. The weekend, as a whole, doesn’t look too good.

We’re going to be seeing an area of low pressure develop off the Southeast U.S. coast over the next two days.

There’s a decent probability that the low becomes sub-tropical (characteristics of both tropical and plain ol’ storms) or tropical. The impacts on us won’t change whether it’s tropical or non-tropical. That low will continue to move up the coastline on Friday. Friday, even Friday night will be dry here in Southern New England.

But, by Saturday morning, rain could be streaming into our area.

Rain, along with a pretty good southeasterly wind will continue through the day on Saturday.

Rain will continue Saturday night, but may taper off to lighter showers/drizzle for Sunday.

Remember, we’re just the messengers. 🙂

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo