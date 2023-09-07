WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for inland areas again today. The combination of the heat/humidity will make it feel like it is 95-99 this afternoon. Communities in the heat advisory include Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, Cranston, Woonsocket, Taunton and Attleboro.

Good morning! We are looking at another hot day today with afternoon highs around 90 inland with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s. Many local school districts have decided to have an early dismissal, distance learning or cancellation for the day.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

This afternoon, heat index values (combination of heat and humidity) will be between 95 and 99 inland.

At the coast, it will be a little cooler (in the mid 80s), but it will still be very humid with heat index values in the low 90s.

| | SCHOOL EARLY DISMISSALS AND CLOSINGS

| | BAY AND BEACH

On the beaches,expect hazy sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Water temps are around 70. Some patchy fog is possible this morning.

On the bays, winds will be from the south 5-10kts in the afternoon. Waves will be small. Visibility will be poor in any morning patchy fog.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

Warm and humid conditions will continue overnight with lows around 70.

TOMORROW

Friday with some extra clouds and more of a southerly wind, it likely won’t be as hot…highs should be in the mid 80s. It will still be quite humid, however.

TROPICS

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo