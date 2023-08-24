Good morning! We’re looking at another nice day today. Take advantage of it because our weather gets unsettled on Friday with some showers and t’storms.

TODAY

Today, we’ll have a cool start with temperatures in the 50s, once again. We’ll have afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll see the sun fade away slowly through the day, especially in the afternoon.

ON THE BAY/BEACH

On the bay today, winds will be from the south 5-12kts with waves of up to 1 foot in the bay.

On the beaches today, we’ll have sunshine giving way to some clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Showers will develop this evening, likely after sunset, and continue off/on overnight.

TOMORROW

Showers and some t’storms are possible especially in the morning, but some showers will linger through the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo