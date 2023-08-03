Good morning! The beat goes on today! We’ve got another beauty of a day today, but we do have some showers in the forecast for part of Friday.
TODAY
Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »
Some wildfire smoke will be in our skies today, so expect blue skies to give way to more of a milky haze as the day wears on. We’ll stay dry, however, and you may notice the humidity rising a bit through the day, but it won’t be anything oppressive.
| | BEACH AND BOATING TODAY
On the beaches, it’ll become breezy with a mix of hazy sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s on the sand. Safe sun time 25 minutes.
On the bay, winds from the southwest 5-10kts will increase from the south 10-20kts in the afternoon. Waves will build 1 to 2 feet.
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT
We’ll see some clouds arrive through the night, but we should be staying dry. It won’t be as cool with lows in the 60s.
FRIDAY
We’ll have the chance for showers through the day on Friday, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening.
A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND
Saturday and Sunday look good right now! Expect a blend of clouds and warm afternoon temperatures around 80.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the morning and noon meteorologist at 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App