Good morning! The beat goes on today! We’ve got another beauty of a day today, but we do have some showers in the forecast for part of Friday.

TODAY

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Some wildfire smoke will be in our skies today, so expect blue skies to give way to more of a milky haze as the day wears on. We’ll stay dry, however, and you may notice the humidity rising a bit through the day, but it won’t be anything oppressive.

| | BEACH AND BOATING TODAY

On the beaches, it’ll become breezy with a mix of hazy sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s on the sand. Safe sun time 25 minutes.

On the bay, winds from the southwest 5-10kts will increase from the south 10-20kts in the afternoon. Waves will build 1 to 2 feet.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

We’ll see some clouds arrive through the night, but we should be staying dry. It won’t be as cool with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY

We’ll have the chance for showers through the day on Friday, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening.

A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday look good right now! Expect a blend of clouds and warm afternoon temperatures around 80.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo