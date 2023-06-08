AIR QUALITY ALERT: Smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada will still be around today. You may still be able to smell this smoke at times. Those with hear and respiratory ailments, especially, should stay indoors with the windows closed.

Good morning! Another day, another Air Quality Alert.

Some reminders during these Air Quality Alert days….especially if you have a heart/lung ailment, stay indoors with the windows closed. Everyone should exercise indoors…even healthy people…because you could damage your lungs. Also, pets should be taken outside for only short periods of time, they’re little lungs are bothered by the poor air quality. If you must be outside, wear an N-95 mask.

As far as regular ol’ weather today, expect lots of clouds with a shower or two possible in the afternoon. Most spots stay dry today. It’ll be cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo