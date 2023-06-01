Good morning! You know how we sometimes tell you to take advantage of the nice weather while we have it? Well, we’ll have the nice weather for today into Friday, then we’ve got some big changes as we get into the weekend (and beyond). Also, today is the first day of meteorological summer and the start of hurricane season!

Today will be much warmer with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s, 70s at the south coast. Early morning patchy fog will give way to plenty of sunshine.

START OF HURRICANE SEASON

The 2023 Hurricane Season begins today, June 1st and runs through November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Hurricane Center released their forecast for the upcoming season and they’re expecting a near average season with 12 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes and 1 to 4 major hurricanes (winds of 111mph or greater).

Currently, the NHC is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico….it has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next 2 days. Whether it develops into a depression/storm or not, Florida will likely see copious amounts of rain in the coming days.

The first name for the season will be Arlene followed by Bret, Cindy and Don.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo