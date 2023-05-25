Good morning! We’re off to another cool start this morning! Temperatures will remain a little cooler-than-average again today, but we’ve got a nice day ahead of us…and a nice weekend ahead of us, too!

The winds shifted into the north last night and it’ll continue to be breezy today, especially in the morning.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day, but some afternoon fair weather cumulus clouds will develop…nice day overall.

Tonight, it’ll be cool and dry.

Looking ahead into Friday, we’ll get more sunshine. A sea breeze will develop in the afternoon — so while coastal communities may hit the upper 60s in the afternoon, temperatures will tumble with the developing onshore wind.

The weekend looks good with a warming trend and dry weather!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo