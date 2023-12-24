Good morning! Merry Christmas. We’re looking at a lot of clouds today, but no snow is in the forecast. If you were hoping for a White Christmas, this won’t be your year. We will see some sprinkles and showers from all the clouds, however.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb through the 30s in the morning, reaching the mid 40s in the afternoon. Expect lots of clouds with the chance for a few showers this morning, a bit of a break, then more showers possible this evening.

TONIGHT

Looks good for Santa’s arrival or any travel around Southeast New England. Expect lots of clouds with a few sprinkles/showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW

Clouds on Christmas morning will give way to sunshine. Highs will be between 45 and 50.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

