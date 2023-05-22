Good morning! After that 50-50 weekend, we’ll see the weather a little more stable this week.

Today will feature temperatures rising through the 50s this morning and hitting the mid 60s this afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

We’ll have plenty of sunshine with northeast winds 10-15mph in the afternoon. There will still be a lot of wildfire smoke in our skies (from western Canada wildfires), so we’ll have hazy sunshine.

Tonight, skies will be mainly clear. It’ll be a little cooler with lows in the 40s — nice night to sleep with the windows open.

Sunny, dry and pleasant conditions for Tuesday, too.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo