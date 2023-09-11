FLOOD WATCH for today. More showers and isolated t’storms will lead to some street and poor drainage flooding. Please, do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Find another way to your destination.
Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend. More showers and downpours are expected today which could lead to flooding. We’re also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee.
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
TROPICS
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.
