FLOOD WATCH for today. More showers and isolated t’storms will lead to some street and poor drainage flooding. Please, do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Find another way to your destination.

Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend. More showers and downpours are expected today which could lead to flooding. We’re also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee.

TODAY

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

TROPICS

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo