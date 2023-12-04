Good morning! After a 50-50 weekend, we are looking at some fairly quiet weather for the work week and school week. It will get colder for a few days this week before temperatures moderate.

Rainfall amounts yesterday were mostly between 0.50 and 0.75″.

TODAY

This morning is off to a mild start in the 40s, and we’ll see afternoon highs in the low 50s….a bit above average. The average high for the date is 47.

Expect lots of clouds today mixed with sunshine through the day. We should stay dry, however.

TONIGHT

Skies will partially clear tonight, and it’ll get colder than the past few nights with late night lows in the in the low to mid 30s.

If the skies are clear enough, we have the opportunity to see the International Space Station fly overhead this evening. Look to the west-northwest at 5:42 PM. You’ll see a bright light move steadily across the sky. It doesn’t blink.

TOMORROW

It’ll be noticeably colder tomorrow with temps starting out in the 30s and only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

