Good morning! I hope you had a nice weekend. Today will be fairly quiet. In fact, most of the week looks quiet right now, but we will have some wild temperature swings the next few days.

TODAY

With lots of clouds around today, expect temperatures to rise through the 40s this morning and getting into the low 50s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry today.

TONIGHT

Some showers arrive tonight, mainly after midnight.

TOMORROW

A shower or two will be around early Tuesday, then the sun returns and heats us up into the 60s!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

.