Good morning! I hope you had a nice weekend. We’ve got a couple of cold days ahead of us before a rain and wind storm arrives mid-week. That storm could slow travel down across the eastern half of the country today through Wednesday.

TODAY

Temperatures will be climbing back through the 20s and 30s this morning and only reaching the low 40s this morning. With a northerly wind of 10-15mph, wind chills will make it feel even colder.

Expect lots of sunshine today, however.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

It’ll be a cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s, and we’ll see sunshine giving way to clouds through the day.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will only be around 40 with the winds becoming more southeasterly.

The clouds continue to thicken up Tuesday evening with some chilly rain (and maybe some wet snow flakes well inland) by midnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will become widespread Wednesday morning and could become heavy at times.

Winds could gust between 35 and 40mph Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the region. We should start to dry out early Wednesday afternoon, however.

