Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend! Weather-wise, it was good with sunshine. Yes, it was chilly, but if you were outside, that sun felt pretty good. This week should be mostly uneventful with a bit of a warming trend down the road.

TODAY

It’s going to be pretty chilly again today with morning temperatures in the 20s this morning, rising into the low to mid 40s this afternoon…much like yesterday.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day today. So, if you’ve got the day off and want to do a little raking, you’ve got a good day for it. We will likely see some extra clouds arrive late in the day, but we’ll stay dry during the daylight hours.

TONIGHT

Clouds arrive tonight as a weak frontal system moves through the northeast. We may see a rain shower or two this evening (after 8PM), but most of the night should be dry. Skies may actually clear late in the night.

It’ll end up cold again with lows around 30.

TOMORROW

Clouds will roll back in, and a rain shower or sprinkle may be around Tuesday morning, but skies will clear in the morning. Tomorrow will end up being a pretty nice day, despite some chilly temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of this week will feature cooler-than-average temperatures.

Late in the week, we are looking at warming trend as afternoon highs get into the 50s…maybe 60s?

While it’s verrrrry far down the road, I did look at Thanksgiving week, and I don’t see any big storms impacting travel here in Southern New England. Of course, we’re a week and a half away from Turkey Day and things can change.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

