Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend. We’ve got a fairly quiet stretch of weather ahead with summer trying to make a come-back!

TODAY

Temperatures today will be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

High pressure will dominate the weather in the northeast today and through the week. The high center over NY/PA will drift southward and we’ll get more of a westerly winds. Those winds will bring in some warmer temperatures for the next 2 days.

Also, remember the wildfire smoke issues we had in the early summer? Well, they’re back. Sunday’s skies were gray because of the smoke, and while the smoke won’t be as thick today, expect a hazy sky. The worst of the smoke will be to our west.

Most of the smoke is aloft, but some ground-level is smoke is present and air quality is considered to be moderate today.

TONIGHT

Clear skies tonight with cooler temperatures…in the low 50s.

TOMORROW

Summer’s back! Afternoon highs will be around 80!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo